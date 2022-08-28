Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 400 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in argenx by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,801,000 after purchasing an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $384.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.84. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $403.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.45 and its 200 day moving average is $328.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

