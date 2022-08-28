Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

