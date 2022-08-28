Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.71 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.83 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

