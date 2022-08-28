Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.35 Million Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,366 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.70% of ShotSpotter worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $896,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at ShotSpotter

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of -355.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

In other ShotSpotter news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,611.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,252 shares of company stock worth $691,889. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

