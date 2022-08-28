Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $205,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $338.74 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

