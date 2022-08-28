Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 82.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

