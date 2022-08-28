Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,300 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $20,305,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $216.15 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

