Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.