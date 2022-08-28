Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.73 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

