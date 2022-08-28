Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,981 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after acquiring an additional 571,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

