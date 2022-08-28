Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,006 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $173.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

