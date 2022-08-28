Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $3.06 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $61.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,633. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

