HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 125,431 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $27,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 125,531 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

