HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $159.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

