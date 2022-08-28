HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

