HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

