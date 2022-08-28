HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 6.22% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $26,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

