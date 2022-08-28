HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.14 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,427 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after buying an additional 98,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 112,707 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of FMB opened at $50.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
