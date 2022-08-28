HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

