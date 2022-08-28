HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 231.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,964 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Clorox worth $22,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

