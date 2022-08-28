HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,875,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

