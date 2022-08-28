HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $25,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

