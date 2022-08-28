HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $86.52 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

