HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

