HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,228 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

