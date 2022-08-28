HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.