HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,862,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.40 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

