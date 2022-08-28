Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Home Capital Group Price Performance
Home Capital Group stock opened at C$29.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.28. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.8075621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Home Capital Group
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
