Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$29.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.28. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.8075621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Home Capital Group

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.