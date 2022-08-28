HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HPX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPX stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. HPX has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of HPX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in HPX during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HPX during the second quarter worth about $166,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

