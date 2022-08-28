Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.41

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.41 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.40 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09), with a volume of 94,632 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £29.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.40.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

