iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICLK. Benchmark downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 358,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.