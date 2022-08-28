iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Price Performance

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 358,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

ICLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.