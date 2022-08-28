Insider Buying: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TKNO opened at $4.60 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -1.05.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
