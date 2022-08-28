Insider Buying: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TKNO opened at $4.60 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -1.05.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 76,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 41.6% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

