Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$52,000.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.0 %

TSE:FR opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,310.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.29.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

