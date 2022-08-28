Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.71

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $7.69. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 9,404 shares.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Featured Stories

