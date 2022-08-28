Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.71

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $7.69. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 9,404 shares.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
