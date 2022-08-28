Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $7.69. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 9,404 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

