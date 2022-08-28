Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 10.04% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $627,000.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $85.48 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

