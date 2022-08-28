iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.46

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOMGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.46 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.26). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.21), with a volume of 31,053 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

iomart Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.55. The stock has a market cap of £201.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.50.

iomart Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.