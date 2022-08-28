iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.46

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.46 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.26). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.21), with a volume of 31,053 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get iomart Group alerts:

iomart Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.55. The stock has a market cap of £201.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.50.

iomart Group Increases Dividend

iomart Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

(Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.