iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $188.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

