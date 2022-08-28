iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

