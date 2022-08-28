iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $115.96 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

