Island Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Island Coin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Island Coin has a total market capitalization of $27,790.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00828819 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Island Coin Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,959,242,397,874 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
Buying and Selling Island Coin
Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.