James Huang Purchases 5,000 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 239,221 shares in the company, valued at $897,078.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, James Huang bought 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang bought 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30.

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang bought 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

