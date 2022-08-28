Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Update

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KACL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Kairous Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KACL. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 213,575 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

