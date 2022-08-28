Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

