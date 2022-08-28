King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Down 5.3 %

FIVE opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.07.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

