King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $630,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.