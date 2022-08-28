King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $541,000 Investment in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $198,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

DermTech stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

