King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.52.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.