Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.93

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.93 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.69). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 57.28 ($0.69), with a volume of 7,710 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

About Kingspan Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.26 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Kingspan Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,716.17%.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.